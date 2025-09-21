IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan Players Resort To Dirty Tactics, Shout '6-0' During Practice To Taunt Team India, Video

Image: X

The Pakistan cricket team have already started playing mind games ahead of the Super 4 match against Team India. Indian journalists covering the tournament in the UAE have alleged on social media that Pakistani players resorted to dirty tatics and were heard chanting “6-0, 6-0” during a training session in Dubai.

According to reports, the 6-0 is a reference to Pakistan’s baseless claims about downing six Indian fighter jets during the four-day scuffle following Operation Sindoor. The Indian Air Force, meanwhile, has maintained that it downed at least five Pakistani jets and a large surveillance aircraft.

Pakistan plays mind games ahead of India match

The latest controversy adds fuel to an already volatile atmosphere. Pakistan opted to skip the pre-match press conference ahead of the Sunday showdown. This is part of their ongoing protest over the handshake controversy during the group stage.

In that encounter, India registered a dominant win over Pakistan. However, post-match tensions escalated when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts a gesture they said was in protest of the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Following the incident the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with the ICC, demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of bias in favour of India. The ICC, however, rejected the request not once, but twice. In a controversial decision sure to provoke further outrage from the PCB, Pycroft has once again been appointed match referee for the high-stakes India-Pakistan Super 4 encounter.

Despite the off field drama, both teams are expected to take the field in front of a packed Dubai International Stadium. Howver all eyes will be on Suryakumar and Team India if they decided to continue their stand over 'No Handshake' with Pakistan