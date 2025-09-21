Laver Cup 2025: NBA Star Stephen Curry Flips Coin For Alcaraz vs Fritz Match Alongside Roger Federer; Video

Stephen Curry's unexpected appearance at the 2025 Laver Cup left fans in awe. He even uploaded a photo from his encounter with Roger Federer to his Instagram Story, and the Chase Centre also shared the photo with the caption, "Just two legends on the black court." Curry immediately attracted attention in the crowded arena when he and Federer entered the Laver Cup floor for the coin toss prior to the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taylor Fritz match.

Federer gave Curry a signed RF 01 tennis racket, a book, and even team-signed jackets from Team Europe and Team World, while Curry signed a huge bottle of his bourbon for Federer. That day, fans witnessed more than just tennis; they witnessed the moment when two legends connected in a way that was intimate, enjoyable, and completely unforgettable.

Team World lead Team Europe

American Taylor Fritz stunned world number one Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2. After three previous losses, including in this year's Wimbledon semifinals, Fritz, who is currently ranked fifth in the world, defeated the Spanish superstar for the first time.



With victories from Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Australia's Alex De Minaur, it put captain Andre Agassi's team ahead of Team Europe 7-3 going into the evening's doubles. After the first day, Team World was behind 3-1. However, Team World levelled the playing field on Saturday with wins in all three singles matches worth two points to take a commanding lead. On Sunday, the cup will be lifted by the first team to 13 points.

Alcaraz was playing his first singles match since winning his sixth Grand Slam singles title at the US Open and returnign to No 1 ranking. The defeat snapped a 13-match winning streak that dated back to the start of his trophy run at the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 event.