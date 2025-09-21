 Laver Cup 2025: NBA Star Stephen Curry Flips Coin For Alcaraz vs Fritz Match Alongside Roger Federer; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLaver Cup 2025: NBA Star Stephen Curry Flips Coin For Alcaraz vs Fritz Match Alongside Roger Federer; Video

Laver Cup 2025: NBA Star Stephen Curry Flips Coin For Alcaraz vs Fritz Match Alongside Roger Federer; Video

Federer gave Curry a signed RF 01 tennis racket, a book, and even team-signed jackets from Team Europe and Team World, while Curry signed a huge bottle of his bourbon for Federer.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image

Stephen Curry's unexpected appearance at the 2025 Laver Cup left fans in awe. He even uploaded a photo from his encounter with Roger Federer to his Instagram Story, and the Chase Centre also shared the photo with the caption, "Just two legends on the black court." Curry immediately attracted attention in the crowded arena when he and Federer entered the Laver Cup floor for the coin toss prior to the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taylor Fritz match.

Federer gave Curry a signed RF 01 tennis racket, a book, and even team-signed jackets from Team Europe and Team World, while Curry signed a huge bottle of his bourbon for Federer. That day, fans witnessed more than just tennis; they witnessed the moment when two legends connected in a way that was intimate, enjoyable, and completely unforgettable.

Team World lead Team Europe

American Taylor Fritz stunned world number one Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2. After three previous losses, including in this year's Wimbledon semifinals, Fritz, who is currently ranked fifth in the world, defeated the Spanish superstar for the first time.

With victories from Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Australia's Alex De Minaur, it put captain Andre Agassi's team ahead of Team Europe 7-3 going into the evening's doubles. After the first day, Team World was behind 3-1. However, Team World levelled the playing field on Saturday with wins in all three singles matches worth two points to take a commanding lead. On Sunday, the cup will be lifted by the first team to 13 points.

FPJ Shorts
Will Banks Remain Closed Tomorrow? RBI Confirms Holidays For September 22
Will Banks Remain Closed Tomorrow? RBI Confirms Holidays For September 22
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Raised; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Number Of Vacancies Raised; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
BJP Alleges RJD Workers Abused PM Modi's Late Mother During Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'
BJP Alleges RJD Workers Abused PM Modi's Late Mother During Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Urges Teachers To Focus On Students' Well-Being Beyond Academics

Alcaraz was playing his first singles match since winning his sixth Grand Slam singles title at the US Open and returnign to No 1 ranking. The defeat snapped a 13-match winning streak that dated back to the start of his trophy run at the Cincinnati ATP Masters 1000 event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Laver Cup 2025: NBA Star Stephen Curry Flips Coin For Alcaraz vs Fritz Match Alongside Roger...

Laver Cup 2025: NBA Star Stephen Curry Flips Coin For Alcaraz vs Fritz Match Alongside Roger...

Who Is Mithun Manhas? MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli's Former Teammate Emerges As Frontrunner To Become New...

Who Is Mithun Manhas? MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli's Former Teammate Emerges As Frontrunner To Become New...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan Players Resort To Dirty Tactics, Shout '6-0' During...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan Players Resort To Dirty Tactics, Shout '6-0' During...

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Brock Lesnar Makes Kid Cry After Delivering Devastating F5 To John Cena;...

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Brock Lesnar Makes Kid Cry After Delivering Devastating F5 To John Cena;...

Premier League 2025/26, Arsenal Vs Manchester City Match Preview, Live Streaming: A High-Stakes...

Premier League 2025/26, Arsenal Vs Manchester City Match Preview, Live Streaming: A High-Stakes...