Uttar Pradesh: Cricket Fans Perform Aarti At Ganga Ghat In Varanasi Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Clash – Video | ANI

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Cricket fans performed aarti at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi ahead of the India versus Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage in Dubai on Sunday.

India will meet Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium today.

While speaking to ANI, one of the fans discussed the arch-rivals between India and Pakistan, whether in the field of sports or as neighbouring countries.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: For the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, people performed prayers and Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat, seeking India's victory pic.twitter.com/zSIK1NE6SM — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2025

"India and Pakistan are arch rivals - be it in the field of sports or as neighbouring countries...India will win and Pakistan will lose," Rajesh Shukla told ANI.

Meanwhile, People from Prayagraj also offered prayers for Team India's victory as India will take on Pakistan in its first match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four.

The India and Pakistan match is to be played in the Asia Cup today. We have performed Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat for it; we have also performed hawan so that India wins and defeats Pakistan by a huge margin..." Sachin Mishra told ANI.

A day earlier, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed confidence in India's preparations and emphasised a focused approach, urging his team to take each game one at a time rather than relying on past successes.

#WATCH | Sachin Mishra says, "India and Pakistan match is to be played in Asia Cup today. We have performed Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat for it; we have also performed hawan so that India wins and defeats Pakistan by a huge margin..." https://t.co/uEvRrhck2U pic.twitter.com/smxhmnjhUa — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

While speaking in the pre match press conference Suryakumar Yadav said, "I feel our preparations have been excellent, leading into the tournament and we had three good games also, so we are actually focusing on what we can do best and as I said on the toss as well that we want to follow all the good habits, which we have been doing in the last 2-3 games and we will take one game at a time, but yeah, as you said, it doesn't give us an edge, that we have played them once and we had a good game, so of course it will be a good game, we will have to start well from scratch and whoever plays well will win the game."

India will meet Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium today. India's Asia Cup campaign got off to a flying start, with the team winning all three group stage matches against UAE, Pakistan and Oman.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)