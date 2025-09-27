Unbelievable! Pathum Nissanka's Six Off Harshit Rana's Delivery Dents Car During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

Image: Sony LIV/X

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka provided not only fireworks on the field but also an unexpected moment of drama off it, during the Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai. In the middle of a tense chase, Nissanka launched a powerful six off Indian pacer Harshit Rana, sending the ball flying deep into the stands and straight into a car placed near the boundary.

The incident occurred at the deep square mid-wicket region, where a promotional car had been placed as part of the tournament’s marketing display. Nissanka’s clean strike crashed directly onto the car, leaving a visible dent and triggering a mix of cheers and gasps from the crowd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The shot not only dented the car but also boosted Sri Lanka’s momentum during their chase of India’s total. While the damage to the car was purely cosmetic, the impact of the six was symbolic of Nissanka’s confidence and power at the crease.

Moments like these highlight the unpredictable and entertaining nature of cricket, especially in high-stakes tournaments like the Asia Cup. Whether it's a thrilling boundary or a dented display car, the drama of the game never stays confined to the pitch.

Did Suryakumar Yadav & Charith Asalanka Skip The Handshake Ritual During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash? Check Video

In a notable gesture ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka during the toss in Dubai. This moment drew attention as it stood in contrast to India's recent decision to avoid handshakes with Pakistani players during both the group stage and Super 4 matches of the tournament.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first in the match, which is taking place at the Dubai International Stadium. While the cricketing contest was set to be an intense one, the brief but respectful handshake between the two captains was seen as a moment of normalcy amid the emotionally charged atmosphere of the Asia Cup.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India’s decision to refrain from shaking hands with Pakistan in their earlier fixtures was interpreted as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The move was widely discussed and became a focal point in discussions surrounding sportsmanship and political tensions in the region.

Suryakumar himself was recently fined 30 percent of his match fee by the ICC for post-match comments in which he dedicated India’s win over Pakistan to the victims of the attack and to the Indian armed forces. The incident added further scrutiny to India-Pakistan cricketing relations during this year’s tournament.

With India now set to face Pakistan once again, this time in the final on Sunday in Dubai, all eyes will be on how both sides conduct themselves both on and off the field. The anticipation surrounding the final is high, not just for the cricketing rivalry, but also for the symbolism and emotions tied to each encounter.