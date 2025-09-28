IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Updates: Team India & Pakistan Prepare For Winner-Takes All Bout In Dubai

Updates:

As for Pakistan, they will want Saim Ayub to score. The youngster has had a forgettable tournament with the bat, registering four ducks, including one against India. Suryakumar Yadav will have plans in place to continue Ayub's dismal tournament.

It goes without saying that Abhishek Sharma will set the tone for India. With Abhishek Sharma not having an off day yet in this tournament, the Men in Blue will hope tonight's not the night for that.

It will also be the first Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan. Hence, it's a massive occasion for the stars to showcase their skill.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The big question from Team India's point of view will be whether all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be fit, given he bowled only one over and spent the remainder of the innings against Sri Lanka. Will Pakistan make changes to their batting line-up after struggling against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka even after winning?

It's Round 3 of the arch-rivals of India and Pakistan going against one another at the cauldron that is the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue will start as firm favourites, having beaten Pakistan twice at the same venue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Team India and Pakistan will clash for the third time in the 2025 edition of Asia Cup as the two teams will battle it out in the final for the first time in the history of the tournament. With winner takes all battle between the the two sides, the Dubai international Stadium will be expected to be jampacked for the marquee clash on September 28, Sunday.

The Men in Blue have been in ominous form throughout the tournament and have arguably been the team to beat. Abhishek Sharma's impressive form at the top has set the tone for them on more occasions than one but India's middle-order and fielding have been volatile in the last few games. They still have enough firepower and nous to beat Pakistan in the final.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan, meanwhile, will have drawn confidence from their wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as they grinded for victories despite being somewhere behind in those games. The biggest challenge for the Men in Green will be to counter Abhishek Sharma, who has put their bowlers to the sword. Even if they manage to get Abhishek out early, Pakistan will have plenty gun batters waiting for them.

Hence, Pakistan must stay focused until the final ball.