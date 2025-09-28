IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Why 2 Presenters Were There During Toss In Dubai?

The toss during Asia Cup 2025 final. | (Credits: X)

Eyebrows raised early during the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan on September 28, Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Two different presenters were present to conduct the toss as Pakistan reportedly asked for presenter of their own as they didn't want Ravi Shastri to be the sole one during the toss.

The no-handshake drama continued between Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha. Apart from that, Shastri spoke to his fellow cuntryman Suryakumar, while ex-Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis spoke to Salman Agha, who lost an important toss in the decider at the Dubai International Stadium.

Earlier, the two captains also had separate photoshoots with the coveted Asia Cup trophy. It is also the first time that two presenters were there for an international fixture.

Suryakumar Yadav wins toss and opts to bowl first in Dubai

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and has opted to bowl first in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. With Hardik Pandya missing out due to injury, India have decided to strengthen their batting by bringing in Rinku Singh, with Shivam Dube also returning. Pakistan, meanwhile, are unchanged.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Team India start as favourites against their arch-rivals, having already beaten them twice in the multi-nation tournament. Pakistan have reached the decider after beating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their Super 4 game. Nevertheless, they need to play out of their skins to beat an in-form Indian side.