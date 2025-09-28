 IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Did Suryakumar Yadav Skip Trophy Photoshoot Alongside Pakistan Captain Salman Agha? Check Out Viral Pic
Amertha Rangankar
Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Image: Sony LIV/X

In a move that has stirred significant attention ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav opted out of the traditional pre-match trophy photoshoot. This decision left Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, to pose alone with the coveted Asia Cup trophy. The absence of Yadav from this customary event has ignited discussions and debates among fans and analysts alike.

This incident marks the third consecutive time during the tournament that Suryakumar Yadav has refrained from engaging in the customary handshake with Salman Ali Agha. The initial refusal occurred during the group-stage encounter, followed by a similar gesture in the Super 4 stage.

The decision not to participate in the photoshoot has added another layer of complexity to the already charged atmosphere surrounding the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

As the final approaches, all eyes will be on the field, where the players' performances will ultimately speak louder than any off-field gestures. However, the ripple effects of this incident are likely to resonate beyond the boundaries of the cricket ground, influencing discussions and narratives in the days to come.

