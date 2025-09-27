IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Team India Seals A Thrilling Victory In Super Over Against Sri Lanka, Will Next Face Pakistan For The Championship

Image: BCCI/X

In one of the most dramatic matches of the Asia Cup 2025, India edged past Sri Lanka in a Super Over thriller during the Super 4 stage in Dubai. After both teams ended their 20-over innings tied at 202/5, the match was decided in a nail-biting Super Over that had fans on the edge of their seats.

India batted first and posted a strong total of 202/5, thanks to a fiery 61-run knock from Abhishek Sharma, who continued his fine form in the tournament. Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma added crucial runs in the final overs to push India past the 200-run mark.

Sri Lanka responded in style, with opener Pathum Nissanka playing one of the finest innings of his career. He scored a stunning 107 runs, anchoring the chase and keeping Sri Lanka in the hunt till the final ball. His brilliant ton ensured the match went down to the wire, with Sri Lanka also ending their innings on 202/5.

Arshdeep Singh stars in the Super Over

Sri Lanka batted first in the one-over eliminator but faltered under pressure. Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled a sensational over, taking two wickets and conceding just two runs in five balls. The pressure was squarely on India’s batters to finish the job.

India responded emphatically. Facing the very first ball of the Super Over, Suryakumar Yadav seal the match for India with three runs off just one delivery. His calm presence and clean shot ensured India walked away with the victory.

With this victory, India sends a strong message to archrivals Pakistan, whom they are set to face next in the Asia Cup final.