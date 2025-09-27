'Both Of Them...': Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Gives Injury Update On Hardik Pandya & Abhishek Sharma After Team India's Super Over Win Against Sri Lanka; Video 

Image: ACC/YouTube

In one of the most thrilling encounters of the Asia Cup 2025, India pulled off a nerve-wracking win against Sri Lanka in a Super Over during the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium. The match, filled with momentum swings, brilliant individual performances, and intense drama, ended with India just edging past Sri Lanka in the tie-breaker after both teams finished on 202/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

At the post-match press conference, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel provided an update on two key players, Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma, both of whom appeared to struggle physically during the match. "Hardik will be assessed tomorrow. Abhishek is fine. Both of them were down with cramps," Morkel stated, easing concerns over potential injuries but confirming that Hardik’s condition would be monitored further.

The intense Dubai heat and the high-pressure situation seemed to have taken a toll on multiple players, but India’s resilience under pressure and composed execution during the Super Over ensured them a hard-fought win. The bowling unit, under Morkel’s guidance, managed to keep Sri Lanka to just 2 runs in their Super Over, setting up a straightforward chase that India completed in just one ball.

In a notable gesture ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav shook hands with Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka during the toss in Dubai. This moment drew attention as it stood in contrast to India's recent decision to avoid handshakes with Pakistani players during both the group stage and Super 4 matches of the tournament.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first in the match, which is taking place at the Dubai International Stadium. While the cricketing contest was set to be an intense one, the brief but respectful handshake between the two captains was seen as a moment of normalcy amid the emotionally charged atmosphere of the Asia Cup.

India’s decision to refrain from shaking hands with Pakistan in their earlier fixtures was interpreted as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. The move was widely discussed and became a focal point in discussions surrounding sportsmanship and political tensions in the region.

Suryakumar himself was recently fined 30 percent of his match fee by the ICC for post-match comments in which he dedicated India’s win over Pakistan to the victims of the attack and to the Indian armed forces. The incident added further scrutiny to India-Pakistan cricketing relations during this year’s tournament.

With India now set to face Pakistan once again, this time in the final on Sunday in Dubai, all eyes will be on how both sides conduct themselves both on and off the field. The anticipation surrounding the final is high, not just for the cricketing rivalry, but also for the symbolism and emotions tied to each encounter.