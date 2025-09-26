Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Fined 30% Of His Match Fees, Sahibzada Farhan Reprimanded After Provocative Gestures During Super 4 Match vs India

Image: Sony LIV/X

Two Pakistani cricketers, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, have been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct during the high-voltage India-Pakistan Super Four match held in Dubai on September 21. Both players were found guilty of Level 1 offences, with Rauf getting fined 30% of his match fees. Farhan has been let off with a warning.

According to Cricbuzz reports, pacer Haris Rauf has been fined for an on-field gesture where he mimicked a crashing plane, an act deemed inappropriate and against the spirit of the game. The ICC match referee found Rauf guilty of conduct that brings the game into disrepute.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan was also found guilty of a Level 1 offence for his celebratory act after scoring a half-century. Farhan, who made 58 off 45 balls in Pakistan’s eventual six-wicket loss, celebrated by mimicking a gun with his bat, an action that was viewed as a violation of acceptable on-field behavior. He was issued a formal reprimand but did not receive a financial penalty.

Both incidents occurred during a match that carried intense pressure and spotlight, as India outplayed Pakistan in a convincing fashion. The ICC’s actions reaffirm its commitment to maintaining discipline and upholding the spirit of the game, even in emotionally charged encounters.

Under the ICC Code of Conduct, Level 1 breaches are the least severe but still require formal handling, including fines, warnings, or reprimands.

Tempers Flare! Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

The high-octane rivalry between India and Pakistan took another intense turn during their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai, as tensions flared between Indian batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, and Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf. The confrontation erupted shortly after Gill struck a boundary off Rauf during India’s chase of a 172-run target.

The drama unfolded in the early overs of India’s innings, when Shubman Gill played a crisp stroke to the boundary, prompting an aggressive reaction from Rauf. What began as a charged stare and a few words soon escalated into a heated verbal exchange between Rauf and the Indian openers. Abhishek Sharma, who was at the non-striker’s end, also joined in, visibly backing his batting partner as tensions mounted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On-field umpires quickly intervened to diffuse the situation, but the moment underscored the emotional weight that comes with every India-Pakistan encounter. The Super 4 fixture had already been building up with intensity, and this incident only added fuel to the fire.