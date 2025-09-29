'Final Match You Perform, What Happening': Tilak Varma & Arshdeep Singh Mock Pakistan Using Viral Quote After Winning Asia Cup 2025; Video

Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma. | (Image Credits: X)

Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma brutally trolled Pakistan following their five-wicket triumph in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium. Arshdeep trolled the arch-rivals by using the hilarious line from a Bangladeshi reporter 'Final match you perform, what happening' as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

The question 'Final match you perform, what happening' was asked to the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Moeen Ali following one of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) editions, leaving them confused. Hence, Arshdeep and Tilak also joined in the same trend.

Tilak Varma earned the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 53-ball 69

Meanwhile, Tilak, who shone in the first two matches of Asia Cup 2025 against Afghanistan, went one step ahead on the night of the final. The left-handed batter came to the crease when the Men in Blue were reeling at 20/3 in pursuit of 147 as Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav departed cheaply.

Nevertheless, Tilak kept their side afloat in the contest, thanks to two half-century partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. It all came down to 10 needing off the final six deliveries and it was Rinku Singh, who struck the winning boundary. At the post-game presentation, the Hyderabad-born cricketer said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"It was pressure. They were bowling well. They were mixing the pace up. I was breathing and trying to stay calm. Fantastic knock from Samson. The way Dube batted under pressure was helpful and important for the country. We have prepared for every position. You should be flexible. I was prepared to bat at any position."

Kuldeep Yadav earned the Player of the tournament for his 17 scalps.