 'Please Take This As A Cricketing Observation': Mohammad Kaif Clarifies His Tweet After Jasprit Bumrah Calls His Assessment 'Inaccurate' Amid Asia Cup 2025
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has politely responded to Jasprit Bumrah calling his observation about Suryakumar Yadav's utilization of the pacer inaccurate. Kaif responded to it by clarifying that it was only a cricketing observation and that he did so as his admirer or well-wisher as he was not being critical.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Mohammad Kaif and Jasprit Bumrah. | (Credits: X)

With the Suryakumar Yadav often bowling three overs upfront of Bumrah in Asia Cup, it leaves him with only one over in the end. Although the right-arm speedster has struggled a touch, he has still come good for the Indian team in crucial stages. The Ahmedabad-born cricketer is still the second-highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in the competition with five scalps in four matches. Bumrah retweeted the 44-year-old's tweet and wrote, "Inaccurate before, inaccurate again."

Responding to Bumrah on X, Kaif wrote:

"Please take this as a cricketing observation from a well-wisher and an admirer. You are Indian cricket's biggest match-winner and I know what it takes to give it all when on field wearing India colours."

Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets in India's 41-run victory over Bangladesh

Bumrah, who leaked over 40 runs against Pakistan, was on song against Bangladesh from the get go. The right-arm speedster claimed figures of 4-0-18-2 as the Men in Blue defended 168 with ease, leaving The Tigers 41 runs short of the target of 169.

India's batting largely revolved around Abhishek Sharma, who hammered 75 off 37 deliveries, thereby continuing his ominous form in the tournament. Nevertheless, they struggled to finish as strongly as the fans would have hoped. Although The Tigers got off to a promising start, India kept picking up regular wickets as Kuldeep Yadav became the pick of their bowlers with three scalps.

India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in the final on September 28, Sunday in Dubai. The Men in Blue will utilize the game against Sri Lanka to finetune their preparations.

