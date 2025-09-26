 Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Says '6-0' Meant Nothing During ICC Hearing After Using Provocative Gestures In Super 4 Match vs India
Asia Cup 2025: Haris Rauf Says '6-0' Meant Nothing During ICC Hearing After Using Provocative Gestures In Super 4 Match vs India

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has reportedly dismissed suggestions of gestures of 6-0 during the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2025 against Team India meaning any reference to the neighbouring nation. According to reports, Rauf stated during the ICC hearing that the gesture of 6-0 meant nothing and neither it was directed towards India.

Aayushman Vishwanathan
Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Haris Rauf. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has reportedly dismissed suggestions of gestures of 6-0 during the Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2025 against Team India meaning any reference to the neighbouring nation. According to reports, Rauf stated during the ICC hearing that the gesture of 6-0 meant nothing and neither it was directed towards India.

Asia Cup 2025: After Haris Rauf, Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf's '6-0' Gesture Adds Fuel To Ind Vs Pak...
Rauf, along with opener Sahibzada Farhan, came massively under the scanner during the match against Team India at the Dubai International Stadium. While fielding at the boundary, the 31-year-old made gestures of 'planes crashing' and signalled 6-0 towards the Indian fans, denoting Pakistan's unverified or baseless claims of their army shooting down six Indian military jets during the recent military standoff. Additionally, he also had a heated altercation with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Meanwhile, Rauf's teammate Farhan was seen performing a gun-shot celebration after completing his fifty and faced backlash for the same. Both Rauf and Farhan could cop heavy fines for their contentious gestures but are unlikely to face a ban. The

Haris Rauf takes three wickets as Pakistan beat Bangladesh to set up final vs India

Meanwhile, Rauf's and Shaheen Shah Afridi's three wickets each proved pivotal in helping Pakistan prevail over Bangladesh in a low-scoring contest in the Super 4 on Thursday in Dubai. The Men in Green's batting unit continued to struggle as Mohammad Haris top-scored with 31 to drag their side to 135/8.

Nevertheless, they breathed fire with the ball from the get-go and left Bangladesh 11 runs short of the target. With that, it will be the first time in Asia Cup 2025 history that India and Pakistan will battle against one another. The Men in Blue will start as overwhelming favourites, having beaten Pakistan twice in the competition.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will face Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 game on Friday to iron out their fielding flaws.

