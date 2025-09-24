 Asia Cup 2025: After Haris Rauf, Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf's '6-0' Gesture Adds Fuel To Ind Vs Pak Rivalry; Video
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Faheem is seen making the "6-0" motion with his fingers to Indian supporters while fielding close to the boundary in a recently circulated video from the India-Pakistan match.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Another player has been drawn into the ongoing controversy surrounding Pakistan's 2025 Asia Cup campaign by new images. The pace bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was caught engaging in the same act just days after Haris Rauf's provocative "6-0" gesture towards Indian fans during Sunday's Super Four match in Dubai caused outrage.

In a video that has gone viral on social media Faheem is seen making the "6-0" motion with his fingers to Indian supporters while fielding close to the boundary in recently circulated video from the India-Pakistan match.

article-image

Pakistan player under fire for 6-0 gesture

The players from Pakistan have come under increased fire for combining political and military allusions with cricket matches as a result of this revelation. Rauf had already drawn criticism for using the same "6-0" hand gesture and fighter jet crash signals, which Pakistani media had connected to unsubstantiated reports that he had shot down six Indian jets during Operation Sindoor.

The gestures have reignited discussions on sportsmanship in high-pressure rivalries. Pakistan Women's Cricketer Nashra Sandhu also took Jibe at India with 6-Finger celebration after 6 wicket haul against South Africa on Monday.

Recently Pakistan’s U-17 football team was also caught in a similar storm a day later. Striker Muhammad Abdullah’s “sipping tea” celebration against India in the SAFF U-17 Championship in Colombo was seen as a provocative nod to the 2019 Abhinandan episode

Pakistan stay alive in Asia Cup

Pakistan cricket team managed to hold their nerves and pick up an crucial win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a modest 134, Pakistan experienced several nervy moments but Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat managed to get their side over the line by 5 wickets and 12 balls to spare, thereby leaving Sri Lanka on the brink of the elimination from the tournament.

