IND Vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Play Resumes After Rain; India Struggles At 29/3, Need 67 Runs To Win Opener

IND Vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Play Resumes After Rain; India Struggles At 29/3, Need 67 Runs In 37 Overs To Win |

Bulawayo, January 15: India's U19 World Cup match against the USA has resumed after a rain delay in Bulawayo on Thursday. After the stoppage, the match conditions were revised and India now need 75 runs in 33 overs to win. India reached 21 for 1 before the rain interrupted play, with captain Ayush Mhatre on 15 not out. However, as the play resumed, Team India lost early wickets of the captain and are struggling at 29 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

With plenty of time left and a small target on the board, India are in a strong position to start their campaign with a victory. The outfield is a little slow after the rain, but the required runs look well within reach for the young Indian side.

Earlier in the day, the USA struggled with the bat and were bowled out for just 107 runs. Henil Patel was the star for India, taking a brilliant five-wicket haul and putting the USA under pressure from the start. India were sharp in the field as well, backing up their bowlers with good catching and ground fielding.

India captain Ayush Mhatre had won the toss and decided to bowl first in overcast conditions. The move paid off, as the bowlers used the conditions well and picked wickets at regular intervals. The USA batters found it tough to settle and India never allowed them to build partnerships.

This game is India's opening match in the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2026. They are part of a competitive group that includes Bangladesh and New Zealand. India come into the tournament as favourites, having won the title five times in the past. With a balanced team and strong leadership, they are aiming for their sixth U19 World Cup trophy this year.

For the USA, the tournament is a valuable chance for young players to gain experience at the international level. Even though they struggled with the bat today, they will look to learn and improve as the event continues.

As play goes on, all eyes are now on the Indian batters to finish the job and begin the World Cup on a positive note.