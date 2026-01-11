Dhruv Jurel Replaces Injured Rishabh Pant In Team India's ODI Squad For New Zealand Series

Image: BCCI/X

Star young player Dhruv Jurel was on Sunday named as Rishabh Pant’s replacement in India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand after the senior wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out with a side strain. The series gets underway in Vadodara, where India were dealt an injury setback just a day before the opening match.

Pant sustained the injury while batting during India’s practice session on Saturday at the BCA Stadium. According to a statement released by the BCCI, the left-hander felt sudden discomfort in the right lateral abdominal area and was immediately sent for MRI scans. Following detailed consultations by the BCCI medical team with specialists, Pant was diagnosed with an oblique muscle tear and subsequently ruled out of the entire ODI series.

With Pant unavailable, the Men’s Selection Committee moved swiftly to rope in Dhruv Jurel, who has been in impressive form in domestic cricket. Jurel, currently featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has enjoyed a prolific run with the bat, scoring six fifty-plus knocks in seven innings, including two centuries. His consistency and ability to perform under pressure earned him a call-up as the reserve wicketkeeper-batter for the series.

Jurel has already linked up with the Indian squad and will provide cover behind the stumps alongside KL Rahul, who remains the first-choice wicketkeeper. While Jurel may not be guaranteed immediate game time, his recent performances have put him firmly in contention and added valuable depth to India’s middle order.

India’s updated ODI squad for the New Zealand series features Shubman Gill as captain, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul forming the experienced core of the batting unit. Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain, while the squad also includes Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.