'Play It In The Times Square': Wasim Jaffer Feels Only Rishabh Pant's Reverse Lap Shot Against Ireland In T20 WC 2024 Match Can Get Americans Into Cricket

Wasim Jaffer and Rishabh Pant. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian opening batter Wasim Jaffer believes that the winning shot by Rishabh Pant to seal the match against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Wednesday must be played in the Times Square. Jaffer reckons the shot is the only shot likely to interest the Americans in cricket.

The winning shot by the keeper-batter came in the 13th over of the innings off Barry McCarthy's bowling as the Men in Blue required only 6 runs to win. Pant helped the harmless ball from the right-arm seamer straight over the keeper's head as it carried over the fence comfortably. Pant eventually finished unbeaten on 36 and India won with 46 deliveries to spare.

Take a clip of that reverse lap winning six by @RishabhPant17 and play it in the Times Square. If that doesn't get Americans into cricket, nothing will. #INDvIRE #T20WorldCup — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Jaffer, who took a dig at the New York pitch, wrote:

"Take a clip of that reverse lap winning six by @RishabhPant17 and play it in the Times Square. If that doesn't get Americans into cricket, nothing will."