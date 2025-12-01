MSSA Hockey: Lakshdham, St Teresa’s And Don Bosco Dominate

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Hockey Tournament delivered a thrilling matchday across the Girls U-16, Boys U-16, and Boys U-14 categories.

In the Panchgani O.B. League (Girls U-16), St. Teresa’s (Santacruz) claimed a narrow 1–0 win over Duruelo Convent thanks to Arnavi Devadiga, while Don Bosco (Borivali) and Ryan International (Sanpada) played out a 1–1 draw with goals from Oleisa Toscano and Kanishka Pukharkar. Lakshdham (Goregaon) edged local rivals Yashodham 1–0 through Aashita Fernandes, and Gokuldham (Goregaon) held Carmel of St. Joseph (Malad) to a goalless draw.

In the Ahmed Sailor League (Boys U-16), Don Bosco (Borivali) produced a 7–0 masterclass against Yashodham, led by Soham Jadhav’s hat-trick. Children’s Academy (Malad) beat Ryan International (Malad) 4–0, while St. Stanislaus (Bandra) registered a commanding 8–1 victory over Ryan Sanpada with Zidane Fernandes scoring thrice. Antonio Da Silva (Dadar) dominated Ryan International CBSE (Malad) 10–0 in one of the biggest wins of the day. St. Lawrence (Borivali) edged St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 3–2 in a tight contest.

In the St. Andrews Boys League (Boys U-14), Don Bosco (Matunga) blanked St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 4–0 courtesy of braces from Naitish Jadhav and Rezin David. The day concluded with another emphatic Boys U-16 result as Don Bosco (Matunga) overpowered St. Xavier’s (Goregaon) 10–0, featuring hat-tricks from Samarth Singh and Darsh Gaikwad.