'Look At Me, You Little Pig!': Fabio Fognini Hurls Verbal Insult At Corentin Moutet After Heated Loss In Stuttgart Open; Video

Italian veteran Fabio Fognini found himself at the centre of controversy during his loss to France’s Corentin Moutet in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart. After being edged out 6‑4, 6‑7, 6‑3 in a match that tested both players' resolve, Fognini snapped his racquet in frustration. But it was his fiery exchange at the net that really caught attention. During the post-match handshake, he glared at Moutet and angrily exclaimed, “Look at me, you little pig!”

The Italian’s outburst added to the charged atmosphere that surrounded the match. As Moutet fist-pumped to celebrate the final point, Fognini lingered longer than expected at the net, his glare lingering until he delivered the insult. Moutet appeared unruffled, responding only with a curt nod before acknowledging an enthusiastic crowd.

This incident is just the latest in a series of emotional moments that have marked Fognini’s long and unpredictable career. Known for his passionate on-court demeanor, he has previously sparred with fans, officials, and fellow players alike, earning a reputation for volatility that, while entertaining, has sometimes overshadowed his talent.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Moutet continues to build his reputation as a strong competitor capable of handling the pressure of high-profile clashes. His victory sets him up against top seed Alexander Zverev in the next round, a tough test but one he seems ready to tackle.

'That's Destiny': Carlos Alcaraz Reacts After Winning 5th Major At 22 Years, 1 Month, 3 Days; Equals Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam Record Age Feat

Carlos Alcaraz etched his name even deeper into tennis history with his stunning victory at the 2025 French Open, not just by winning a fifth Grand Slam title, but by doing so at the exact age Rafael Nadal had reached the same milestone: 22 years, 1 month, and 3 days. For the young Spaniard, it was more than a coincidence; it felt like destiny.

Alcaraz, already hailed as the natural successor to the Big Three, defeated Jannik Sinner in an unforgettable five-set thriller in the Roland Garros final. After nearly five and a half hours of exhausting, high-quality tennis, Alcaraz emerged victorious with a final scoreline of 4‑6, 6‑7(4), 6‑4, 7‑6(3), 7‑6(10‑2). The win earned him his second French Open title and fifth major overall, placing him alongside legends of the game in a fashion that seemed scripted by fate.

In the post-match press conference, Alcaraz was asked about the eerie timing that mirrored Rafael Nadal’s own career trajectory. His answer was poetic and filled with reverence. “The coincidence of winning my fifth Grand Slam at the same age as Rafa Nadal, I'm going to say that's destiny. It is a stat that I'm going to keep for me forever, winning the fifth Grand Slam at the same time as Rafa, my idol, my inspiration. It's a huge honour."

The parallel between Alcaraz and Nadal doesn’t stop at age. Both had their breakout moments as teenagers. Both have carried the weight of national expectations with grace and humility. But Alcaraz, while deeply respectful of Nadal’s legacy, is also charting his own path, more aggressive in style, more willing to step into the net, and showing flashes of Djokovic’s adaptability as much as Nadal’s grit.