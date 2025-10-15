 Record Alert! Lionel Messi Surpasses Neymar To Become The Player With Most Assists In International Football; Video
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 08:17 AM IST
Image: X

Lionel Messi has once again etched his name into football history, becoming the player with the most assists in international football. The Argentina captain reached a remarkable 59 assists during a friendly against Puerto Rico at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami’s home ground.

In the first half, Messi delivered a signature moment of brilliance, threading a perfect pass to Gonzalo Montiel, who finished calmly to make history. With that assist, Messi surpassed both Neymar and former US star Landon Donovan, who were previously tied on 58 assists each. Overall, Lionel Messi has 397 assists in 1,129 matches across all competitions for both club and country, which makes him just 3 away from the 400-mark.

Lionel Messi leds Argentina to crushing win over Puerto Rico

Messi started the match, wearing the captain's armband, and played a significant role in Argentina's attacking dominance. Despite concerns about his fitness following a demanding schedule with Inter Miami, where he scored twice and assisted in a 4-0 win against Atlanta United on October 11, Messi showed no signs of fatigue. He was instrumental in creating scoring opportunities, delivering two crucial assists.

In the 14th minute, Messi struck the crossbar, leading to a rebound that Alexis Mac Allister headed in for the opener. Nine minutes later, Messi assisted Gonzalo Montiel's volley to make it 2-0. His second assist came late in the game, setting up Lautaro Martinez's second goal with a precise pass into the box.

Argentina's relentless attack saw Mac Allister score a brace, while Martinez also netted twice, and additional goals came from other squad players as Gonzalo Montiel scored one, while the other was an own goal.

