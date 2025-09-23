 MSSA Football: Thakur School Enters Ahmad Sailor Semifinals
MSSA Football: Thakur School Enters Ahmad Sailor Semifinals

Thakur edged out St. Mary's ICSE 4-2 via tiebreaker in the quarterfinals at Wings Sports Centre on Tuesday

Irfan HajiUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 08:19 PM IST
Representational pic |

Thakur Public School, Kandivali qualified for the semifinals of the Boys Under-16 Ahmad Sailor Knock-out (ASKO) MSSA Inter School Football Tournament. Thakur School edged out St. Mary's ICSE 4-2 via tiebreaker in the semifinals at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Tuesday. Both the teams finished goalless in the regulation time. Apurwa Sahani, Arsh Shetty, Rishant Jain and Aadi Tembulkar converted their penalties for Thakur School while only Arius Dadiburjour and Rohaan Chainani scored for Mary's on the penalty kicks.

Meanwhile, in the Boys Under-16 Division IV clash, Somaiya Vidya Vihar thrashed Beat the Scholar School Colaba 3-0. Vihaan Vaidya, Reyhaan Pathan and Raghav Taneja were on target for Somaiya in a comprehensive win. Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission Andheri beat Vivekanand Chembur 1-0 courtesy Himanish Chaurasiya's goal. JBCN International Parel defeated Arya Vidya Mandir Bandra West 1-0. Kahaan Shroff scored the decisive goal for JBCN.

Results

Boys under 16 Div. IV

Somaiya (Vidya Vihar) (Vihaan Vaidya, Reyhaan Pathan, Raghav Taneja) (3) Beat the Scholar School (Colaba) (0).

Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission (Andheri) (1) (Himanish Chaurasiya) Beat Swami Vivekanand chembur (0).

J.B. C. N. Int. Parel (1) (Kahaan Shroff) Beat Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra West)(0).

ASKO -QF

Thakur Public school (Kandivali) (Apurwa Sahani, Arsh Shetty, Rishant Jain, Aadi Tembulkar) Full Time Score 0-0 Beat Via tie Breaker (4-2) St. Mary's ICSE (Arius Dadiburjour, Rohaan Chainani)

