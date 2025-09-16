 MSSA Football: Don Bosco International Clinches Boys U16 Division 3 Title
MSSA Football: Don Bosco International Clinches Boys U16 Division 3 Title

Bombay Scottish, Cathedral, and Campion Register Wins in Ahmad Sailor Knock-out Tournament

Irfan HajiUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
Winner's - Don Bosco International School (Matunga) |

Don Bosco International, Matunga emerged as champions in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament Boys U16 Division 3, held at the Wings Sports Centre in Bandra on Tuesday. Dhirubhai Ambani International, BKC finished as runners up, while Fatima Vidyavihar secured third place in the tournament.

Don Bosco got the better of Dhirubhai Ambani International, BKC with a 2-0 win in the final, with Rajveer Obhan and Vidhaan Sanghvi getting on the scoresheet. In the third-place match, Fatima Vidyavihar overcame Jamnabai Narsee International (Juhu), securing a 2-0 victory, courtesy goals from Ayush Kharatmol and Shivam Chaudhari.

In the Boys U16 Ahmad Sailor Knock-out Tournament, Bombay Scottish, Mahim delivered a 3-0 win against St. Joseph Secondary, Malad, with Sparsh Shukal scoring twice and Daksh Garg adding another. Cathedral & John Connon, Fort also cruised past Dr. Antonio D'Silva, Dadar 3-0, thanks to a brace from Veer Kedia and a goal from Arnav Singh.

Meanwhile, Campion School triumphed 3-2 over St. Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon in a nail-biting penalty shootout following a goalless draw. Vivaan Kawad, Jagveer Bhatia and Vyan Sangwan converted from the spot to help Campion progress to the next round.

Results

Boys U16 Division 3 – Final

Don Bosco Int. (Matunga) (Rajveer Obhan, Vidhaan Sanghvi) 2 Beat Dhirubhai Ambani Int. (BKC) 0

Boys U16 Division 3 – Third Place

Fatima Vidyavihar (Ayush Kharatmol, Shivam Chaudhari) 2 Beat Jamnabai Narsee Int. (Juhu) 0.

Boys U16 Ahmad Sailor Boys U16 Knock-out Tournament

Bombay Scottish Mahim (Sparsh Shukal 2, Daksh Garg) 3 Beat St. Joseph Sec. (Malad) 0.

Cathedral & John (Fort) (Veer Kedia 2, Arnav Singh) 3 Beat Dr. Antonio D'Silva (Dadar) 0.

Campion School (Vivaan Kawad, Jagveer Bhatia, Vyan Sangwan) (3) beat via penalty shootout St. Mary's ICSE (Mazagon) (Om Vhanmane, Elijah Monteiro) (2). Full time score 0-0.

