MSSA Football: Dob Bosco Matunga Beats St. Joseph Wadala In Ahmed Sailor Knock Out Football

Representational pic |

Don Bosco International, Matunga defeated St. Joseph High School, Wadala 1-0 in the Dream Sports Mumbai Schools Sports Association’s (MSSA) Ahmed Sailor Knockout (ASKO) boys’ under-16 inter-school football tournament at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Tuesday. Vidhaan Sanghavi scored the only goal in the match in the ninth minute to help Bosco march forward and knock out St. Joseph out of the tournament.

JBCN International School, Oshiwara also advanced into next round with 2-0 win over Green Lawns B.P. Road. Adhyanth Ashok scored in the seventh minute and then Zayaan Banatwala put it beyond Green Lawns grasp with second goal for the team in the 18th minute. Aditya Birla, Tardeo edged past Billabong International, Mulund with 1-0 narrow win. Aarav Lathi scored the decider.

St. Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon, Rustomjee Camb. International A', Dahisar and Gokuldham, Goregaon also advanced with tie-breaker wins over their opponents.

Mary’s beat S.V.K. M. JV Parekh, Vile Parle 3-1, Rustomjee beat Dominic Savio, Andheri 4-3 and Gokuldham beat St. Lawrence, Kandivali 5-4 via tie-breakers.

Results

Don Bosco Int. (Matunga) (Vidhaan Sanghavi) (1)Beat St. Joseph H.S. (Wadala) (0).

J.B.C.N. Int. (Oshiwara) (Adhyanth Ashok, Zayaan Banatwala) (2) Beat Green Lawns B.P. Road (0).

Aditya Birla (Tardeo) (1) (Aarav Lathi) Beat Billabong Int. (Mulund) (0).

St. Mary's ICSE (Mazagaon)(Spandan Asawa, Mohammed Ansari Dhiyaan Ranawat) Beat via Tie Breaker S.V.K. M. JV Parekh (Vile Parle) (1) (Nivaan Jain)

Rustomjee Camb. Int.,A' (Dahisar) (4) (Sarthak Sawant, Vedant Shinde, Karthik Anish, Pavitra Kawa) Full Time Score 0-0Beat via Tie Breaker St. Dominic Savio (Andheri)(Jayden D'Mello, Kartik Sharma, Arnav Rai) (3).

Gokuldham (Goregaon) (Vivaan Ritesh 2, Rudra Tiwari Varun Surana, Aarav Aidasani) (5)Full time score 1-1 Beat via Tie Breaker St. Lawrence (Kandivali) (Mitansh Naik 2, Yash Yadav, Anush More) (4)