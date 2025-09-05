 MSSA Football: Dhirubhai Ambani Lifts Girls U-16 Division II Title
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMSSA Football: Dhirubhai Ambani Lifts Girls U-16 Division II Title

MSSA Football: Dhirubhai Ambani Lifts Girls U-16 Division II Title

BKC School defeats Swami Vivekanand International 2-0 in the final at Wings Sports Centre, Bandra on Friday.

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Dhirubhai Ambani, BKC U-16 Girls lift trophy. |

Dhirubhai Ambani, BKC lifted the Girls Under 16 Division II title of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament. The new champions overwhelmed Swami Vivekanand International, Kandivali 2-0 in the final at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Friday.

Eva Gupta scored the first goal in the 13th minute to put Dhirubhai Ambani school ahead and Diya Ghadiali doubled the lead in the 36th minute. Swami Vivekanand school had their chances but Dhirubhai Ambani school defence didn't allow them to convert and make comeback in the match.

D.G. Khetan, Malad bagged the third place in style by thrashing Podar Int. IB & Cam, Santacruz 5-1 on Friday. Araina Shah scored the first two goals and later Navika Shah took over to score a brilliant hat-trick and end their campaign in style.

Read Also
MSSA Football: Aditya Birla World Academy Lift MSSA U-16 Boys Division II Title
article-image

Results

FPJ Shorts
Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 To Be Visible Across India On September 7-8: Astronomers
Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 To Be Visible Across India On September 7-8: Astronomers
'Koi Baat Nahi': Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khanum Stays Calm After Egg Hits Her Face Outside Adiala Jail - VIDEO
'Koi Baat Nahi': Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khanum Stays Calm After Egg Hits Her Face Outside Adiala Jail - VIDEO
'War Didn’t End On May 10...’: Every Action Has Long-Term Implications, Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi - VIDEO
'War Didn’t End On May 10...’: Every Action Has Long-Term Implications, Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi - VIDEO
'Scrutiny Of 26 Lakh Suspected Bogus Beneficiaries Under Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme,' Says Minister Aditi Tatkare
'Scrutiny Of 26 Lakh Suspected Bogus Beneficiaries Under Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme,' Says Minister Aditi Tatkare

G-16-II-Final

Dhirubhai Ambani (BKC) (Eva Gupta, Diya Ghadiali) 2 beat Swami Vivekanand Int. (Kandivali) 0

G-16-II-3rd Place

D.G. Khetan (Malad) (Navika Shah 3, Araina Shah 2) 5 beat Podar Int. IB & Cam (Santacruz) (Naina Bhatia) 1

Boys under 16 Div III

Fatima (Vidyavihar) (Naitik Maurya, Vivek Solanki) 2 beat Ryan Int. ICSE (Chembur) 0

Podar Int. CBSE (Powai) (Shashvat Srivastava, Idhant Ghadge) 2 beat Ryan Int. CBSE (Kandivali) (Aryan B) 1

Jamnabai Narsee 'B' (Juhu) (Soham Dugar) 1 beat Podar IB & Cam. (Santacruz) 0

Read Also
MSSA Football: Cathedral And John Connon Girls Win U-16 Div I Title
article-image

St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) (Daksh Salia) 1 beat Army Public School Colaba 0.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Le Panga! Ajit Chouhan Steals The Show With Incredible 6-Point Raid During U Mumba Vs Bengaluru...

Le Panga! Ajit Chouhan Steals The Show With Incredible 6-Point Raid During U Mumba Vs Bengaluru...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 2: U Mumba Score Dominating Win Over Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League Season 2: U Mumba Score Dominating Win Over Bengaluru Bulls

Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Reveals Which Player He Will Support In The Djokovic Vs...

Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Reveals Which Player He Will Support In The Djokovic Vs...

Hardik Pandya & Krunal Pandya Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Childhood Coach With Financial Assistance...

Hardik Pandya & Krunal Pandya Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Childhood Coach With Financial Assistance...

Did Novak Djokovic Find His Twin Brother At US Open 2025? Viral Footage Shows The Serbian Star's...

Did Novak Djokovic Find His Twin Brother At US Open 2025? Viral Footage Shows The Serbian Star's...