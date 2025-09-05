MSSA Football: Dhirubhai Ambani Lifts Girls U-16 Division II Title

Dhirubhai Ambani, BKC U-16 Girls lift trophy. |

Dhirubhai Ambani, BKC lifted the Girls Under 16 Division II title of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament. The new champions overwhelmed Swami Vivekanand International, Kandivali 2-0 in the final at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Friday.

Eva Gupta scored the first goal in the 13th minute to put Dhirubhai Ambani school ahead and Diya Ghadiali doubled the lead in the 36th minute. Swami Vivekanand school had their chances but Dhirubhai Ambani school defence didn't allow them to convert and make comeback in the match.

D.G. Khetan, Malad bagged the third place in style by thrashing Podar Int. IB & Cam, Santacruz 5-1 on Friday. Araina Shah scored the first two goals and later Navika Shah took over to score a brilliant hat-trick and end their campaign in style.

Results

G-16-II-Final

Dhirubhai Ambani (BKC) (Eva Gupta, Diya Ghadiali) 2 beat Swami Vivekanand Int. (Kandivali) 0

G-16-II-3rd Place

D.G. Khetan (Malad) (Navika Shah 3, Araina Shah 2) 5 beat Podar Int. IB & Cam (Santacruz) (Naina Bhatia) 1

Boys under 16 Div III

Fatima (Vidyavihar) (Naitik Maurya, Vivek Solanki) 2 beat Ryan Int. ICSE (Chembur) 0

Podar Int. CBSE (Powai) (Shashvat Srivastava, Idhant Ghadge) 2 beat Ryan Int. CBSE (Kandivali) (Aryan B) 1

Jamnabai Narsee 'B' (Juhu) (Soham Dugar) 1 beat Podar IB & Cam. (Santacruz) 0

St. Francis ICSE (Borivali) (Daksh Salia) 1 beat Army Public School Colaba 0.