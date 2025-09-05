 Pro Kabaddi League Season 2: U Mumba Score Dominating Win Over Bengaluru Bulls
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPro Kabaddi League Season 2: U Mumba Score Dominating Win Over Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League Season 2: U Mumba Score Dominating Win Over Bengaluru Bulls

Ajit Chouhan and Defence script 48-28 win at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Friday

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
article-image

U Mumba were on a roll against the Bengaluru Bulls as they showed their dominance to defeat the Bulls 48-28 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Friday. It was an all-round performance led by their skipper Sunil Kumar, while Rinku scored a High Five and the mighty Ajit Chouhan registered a Super 10, including a six-point raid.

Bengaluru Bulls opened the game with the first raid, but it was U Mumba who struck first with a successful raid, followed by a strong tackle to go 2-0 up within the opening minutes. Aashish Malik responded with a successful raid to get Bengaluru Bulls on the scoreboard, and they quickly made it 3-3. However, Anil’s sharp raid restored U Mumba’s lead, and from there, the season 2 champions began to dominate. A complete team effort saw U Mumba stretch their lead to 8-3, putting the Bulls under early pressure. The momentum stayed with U Mumba as they raced to a 13-5 advantage by the first Time Out.

Ajit Chouhan then took charge, producing a brilliant Super Raid that earned him six points in one go. In that move, he got Yogesh, Aashish Malik, Dheeraj, Satyappa Matti, Akash Shinde, and Deepak Sankar, in what was the raid of the season so far. Soon after, he completed his Super 10, as he reminded fans of record-breaker Pardeep Narwal from his heyday.

With that, U Mumba piled more pressure on Bulls, and the side soon inflicted the second ALL OUT, adding three more points to make it 23-7. By halftime, U Mumba had established complete control of the contest, going into the break with a commanding 29-12 lead.

FPJ Shorts
Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 To Be Visible Across India On September 7-8: Astronomers
Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 To Be Visible Across India On September 7-8: Astronomers
'Koi Baat Nahi': Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khanum Stays Calm After Egg Hits Her Face Outside Adiala Jail - VIDEO
'Koi Baat Nahi': Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Khanum Stays Calm After Egg Hits Her Face Outside Adiala Jail - VIDEO
'War Didn’t End On May 10...’: Every Action Has Long-Term Implications, Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi - VIDEO
'War Didn’t End On May 10...’: Every Action Has Long-Term Implications, Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi - VIDEO
'Scrutiny Of 26 Lakh Suspected Bogus Beneficiaries Under Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme,' Says Minister Aditi Tatkare
'Scrutiny Of 26 Lakh Suspected Bogus Beneficiaries Under Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme,' Says Minister Aditi Tatkare
Read Also
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Aditya Shinde, Aslam Inamdar Star As Puneri Paltan Continue Fine Form...
article-image

U Mumba continued to dominate the second half against Bengaluru Bulls, leaving little doubt about the outcome of the contest. After an injury to Ajit Chouhan, who was in sensational form, Sathish Kannan and Anil took charge. Their raids consistently broke through the Bulls’ defence, while U Mumba’s backline stood tall to shut down any resistance.

The one-sided nature of the game was evident as U Mumba’s defence executed multiple super tackles and forced errors from the Bulls. Ravi, Lokesh Ghosliya and Rinku led from the front, cutting down raids before they could gather steam. Even when the Bulls had brief moments through Alireza Mirzaian and Ganesha Hanamantagol, U Mumba responded immediately.

Aashish Malik tried to provide some resistance for Bengaluru Bulls with a strong raid, but the gap was already too big. U Mumba’s defenders remained sharp and well-organised throughout, leaving the Bulls with very few openings. Rinku stood out in defence, completing his High Five and keeping the opposition raiders in check.

Read Also
Pro Kabaddi League: Ajit Chouhan, Anil Mohan Inspire As Late Surge Sees U Mumba Past Tamil Thalaivas
article-image

In the end, U Mumba sealed a one-sided contest with a 20-point dominant win, underlining their superiority on the night.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Le Panga! Ajit Chouhan Steals The Show With Incredible 6-Point Raid During U Mumba Vs Bengaluru...

Le Panga! Ajit Chouhan Steals The Show With Incredible 6-Point Raid During U Mumba Vs Bengaluru...

Pro Kabaddi League Season 2: U Mumba Score Dominating Win Over Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League Season 2: U Mumba Score Dominating Win Over Bengaluru Bulls

Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Reveals Which Player He Will Support In The Djokovic Vs...

Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Reveals Which Player He Will Support In The Djokovic Vs...

Hardik Pandya & Krunal Pandya Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Childhood Coach With Financial Assistance...

Hardik Pandya & Krunal Pandya Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Childhood Coach With Financial Assistance...

Did Novak Djokovic Find His Twin Brother At US Open 2025? Viral Footage Shows The Serbian Star's...

Did Novak Djokovic Find His Twin Brother At US Open 2025? Viral Footage Shows The Serbian Star's...