MSSA Football: Aditya Birla World Academy Lift MSSA U-16 Boys Division II Title

MSSA U-16 Boys Football Division II champions, Aditya Birla World Academy. |

Aakarsh Gubbi came up with a decisive strike late in the second half to help Aditya Birla World Academy, Tardeo lift the Under-16 Boys Division II title in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter School Football Tournament. Tardeo Boys prevailed 1-0 in the final against Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu at Wings Sports Centre Bandra West on Friday.

Both the teams had their moments but Gubbi stood out when it mattered to snatch victory for the school just when it seemed the match will be decided in the shootouts. He latched on the opportunity to find the net and earn glory for the school.

Action from the final match of MSSA U-16 Boys Division II football between Aditya Birla World Academy and Jamnabai Narsee on Friday. |

Thakur Public School, Kandivali earned the third spot after outplaying St. Lawrence, Borivali 2-0. Arnav Singh and Arsh Shetty scored for Thakur Public School in the tussle for the third place.

In the Girls U16 Division II, Carmel of St. Joseph (Malad) dominated Ryan International ICSE (Malad) 5-0, driven by a hat-trick from Lavanya Patil and a brace from Gouri Roy.

Nahar International (Chandivali) registered a 2-0 win over Podar International CBSE (Powai), with Ekvira Painoli scoring both goals. Ryan International CBSE (Kandivali) also impressed, defeating Gokuldham (Goregaon) 2-0, while The J.B. Petit (Fort) and Gopal Sharma International (Powai) played out a goalless draw.

Results

B-16-II-FINAL

Aditya Birla world (Tardeo) (Aakarsh Gubbi) (1) Beat Jamnabai Narsee, Vile Parle(0).

3rd Place

Thakur public school (Kandivali) (Arnav Singh, Arsh Shetty) (2) Beat St. Lawrence (Borivali) (0).

G-16-II- Division

Carmel of St. Joseph (Malad) (Lavanya Patil 3, Gouri Roy 2)(5) Beat Ryan Int. ICSE, Malad (0).

Ryan Int. CBSE, kandivali (Kushi Pahwa, Astha Parab) (2) Beat Gokuldham (Goregaon) (0).

The J.B.Petit (Fort)(0) Drew with Gopal Sharma Int. (Powai) (0).

Nahar International School (Chandivali) (Ekvira Painoli 2) Beat Podar Int. CBSE (Powai) (0).