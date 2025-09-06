 WATCH: Basketball Legend LeBron James Draws Huge Fan Gathering In China During His 'Forever King Tour'
Even after more than 20 years in basketball, LeBron still draws huge crowds wherever he goes. His visit to China was more than just a sports event, it was a celebration. It showed how deeply people admire him, not just as a player, but as a person who inspires millions.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
Image: LeBron James/Instagram

NBA superstar LeBron James received a grand welcome in China as thousands of fans came out to see him during his “Forever King Tour”. The tour took him to Shanghai and Chengdu, where fans of all ages cheered, sang, and celebrated his visit.

Big Cheers in Shanghai

In Shanghai, LeBron arrived at a university basketball event and the crowd went crazy with excitement. He walked onto the court, greeted players, and helped start a match. People shouted his name and showed how much they love him.

Magic Moments in Chengdu

In Chengdu, the city’s famous Twin Towers were lit up with giant videos of LeBron playing basketball. It looked like a festival made just for him.

LeBron also held a fun basketball clinic for young players. He did some cool moves, like spinning the ball, making long shots, and showing tricks. He encouraged young Chinese players and made everyone smile.

At one point, LeBron even took a bite of a taco and started singing “Taco Tuesday”, which made the whole crowd laugh and sing along.

A Star Who Still Inspires

