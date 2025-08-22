NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Accepts Boxing Challenge From Hollywood Actor Will Smith's Former Bodyguard; Video

Image: Shaq/Instagram

NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal has accepted a boxing challenge from Charlie Mack, who is also the former bodyguard of Hollywood actor Will Smith. Earlier, Mack, while speaking in Celebrity Boxing had issued a challenge to Shaq

In a video by the Celebrity Boxing Instagram handle on Monday, Mack can be heard saying, "Hey listen I'm making an open call to Shaquille O'Neal."

He then revealed about the long-standing dispute due to an incident that happened several years in Dallas. Bck then O’Neal allegedly tried to cut a line at an autograph signing, prompting Mack to “chop” him in the neck to send him back.

Mack said, “We were in Dallas doing an autograph signing, and he came and tried to jump in front of the line. I chopped him in his neck so he could get back.

He added, “So listen, I’m giving you an opportunity to kind of settle the difference. Me and you, baby, super heavyweight. … I’m calling you ‘Sha-knocked out.’ That’s what you’re gonna be," .

Shaquille O’Neal responds to Charlie Mack's challenge

Taking to social media, Shaq declared that he was ready for the fight with confidence while acknowledging the neck chop incident. He also declared that he’s ready for “payback time.”

Shaq said, "You chopped me in my neck, Charlie Mack, that’s why I talk so funny. Payback time," Shaq added, while laughing into the camera. “You name the time and place, I’ll be there. Diesel don’t run from nobody. … You better check my police record, Charlie Mack."

Has O'Neil ever fought inside boxing ring ?

O’Neal does have some experience of fighting inside the boxing ring. In 2009 and 2010, he participated in high-profile exhibition bouts against champions Oscar De La Hoya and Shane Mosley. He ended up losing both the fights.

What is the date for the Shaq vs Mack celebrity fight?

Currently, no official date or venue has been announced for the boxing match, with work ongoing to finalise the details. The match can be termed as “super heavyweight” clash happening between two physically imposing men.

Both Shaq and Mack weigh around 300 pounds and stand over six feet tall, guaranteeing a compelling contest for fans eager to see how the basketball legend fares in this new arena.