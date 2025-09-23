 Shreyas Iyer Communicates To BCCI That Stiff Back Is The Reason For Him Opting Out Of 2nd Unofficial Test
Shreyas Iyer Communicates To BCCI That Stiff Back Is The Reason For Him Opting Out Of 2nd Unofficial Test

The India star, who was captaining the India 'A' team, had returned to Mumbai prior to the start of the second four-day match in Lucknow against Australia 'A'

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer |

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer cited a stiff back as the reason for opting out of the second four-day unofficial Test against Australia ‘A’ in Lucknow.

As per reports, Iyer has informed the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar about his troubled back and hence his unavailability for the second four-day match and the upcoming Test series against the West Indies starting October 2.

The Mumbai batter has had a history of back troubles including the last season when he missed some domestic games due to the issue. Earlier, Iyer, who was captaining India ‘A’, had decided to return back to Mumbai relinquishing his captaincy duties citing ‘personal reasons’.

Wicket-keeper batsman Dhruv Jurel was named as the skipper in his absence for the match that began on Tuesday.

article-image

Iyer, who was not part of the India squad for the England tour and the ongoing Asia Cup, was not in the best form in the first four-day match with scores of 8 and 13 not helping his cause.

Initially The Free Press Journal had contacted Shreyas’s father Santosh Iyer, and he was unavailable for comment regarding the developments.

With Iyer informing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about him returning to Mumbai due to the back stiffness issue, the middle order slot opens up for promising batters like Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel, who were in electric form during the first unofficial Test with scores of 150 and 140 respectively.

Meanwhile, an inconsistent Karun Nair is expected to be axed which will see Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal fancying their chances of making it to the squad.

