'Rest Easy My Angel': Shreyas Iyer Mourns Loss Of His Beloved Dog In Emotional Tribute; Video

Image: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, who passed away recently. The middle-order batter took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with his fans, posting a touching tribute in the form of a video montage filled with cherished memories. He captioned the post simply, yet movingly: “Rest easy, my angel.”

The video featured a series of moments that captured the deep bond Iyer shared with his pet, from playful times at home to quiet, affectionate moments that reflected the unconditional love between a human and their dog. Set to emotional music, the tribute struck a chord with fans and fellow cricketers alike, who flooded the comments section with messages of support and condolences.

While Iyer is known for his on-field composure and fierce competitive spirit, his softer side came through vividly in the post, revealing how much his pet meant to him. For many athletes who live high-pressure lives, pets often provide comfort, emotional balance, and a sense of home and Iyer's heartfelt message reflected just that.

For Iyer, the loss is clearly profound, and his tribute resonated with countless pet lovers who understand the irreplaceable space a pet holds in one's life. In a world where sporting headlines often focus on scores and records, Iyer’s emotional farewell reminded fans of the human stories behind their heroes, stories filled with love, loss, and the quiet, enduring connections that define us.