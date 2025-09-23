Shreyas Iyer Communicates With BCCI, Requests Break From Red‑Ball Cricket: Reports

Image: X

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has officially written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to request a break from red‑ball cricket, citing persistent back stiffness and fatigue issues. After being named captain of India A for the ongoing series vs Australia A, Iyer pulled out of the second unofficial Test match in Lucknow, making his decision part of a formal communication with the board and selectors.

According to The Indian Express reports, Iyer informed the selectors and the chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, that he finds it difficult to endure multi‑day games now. Matches that last four to five days exert considerable strain on his back, and he feels he is no longer able to play such long red‑ball matches without risking further discomfort or injury.

Sources suggest that for now, Iyer will stay away from red‑ball formats, including India A’s four‑day fixtures and potentially future Test matches, till his body recovers sufficiently. He will continue to consult with physiotherapists and fitness trainers to assess when (or if) he can return to playing longer games.

The decision also affects his standing in upcoming series. He was in consideration for India’s home Test series vs West Indies starting next month. His break from red‑ball formats means selectors will need to plan without him for those matches.

'Rest Easy My Angel': Shreyas Iyer Mourns Loss Of His Beloved Dog In Emotional Tribute; Video

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, who passed away recently. The middle-order batter took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with his fans, posting a touching tribute in the form of a video montage filled with cherished memories. He captioned the post simply, yet movingly: “Rest easy, my angel.”

The video featured a series of moments that captured the deep bond Iyer shared with his pet, from playful times at home to quiet, affectionate moments that reflected the unconditional love between a human and their dog. Set to emotional music, the tribute struck a chord with fans and fellow cricketers alike, who flooded the comments section with messages of support and condolences.

While Iyer is known for his on-field composure and fierce competitive spirit, his softer side came through vividly in the post, revealing how much his pet meant to him. For many athletes who live high-pressure lives, pets often provide comfort, emotional balance, and a sense of home and Iyer's heartfelt message reflected just that.

For Iyer, the loss is clearly profound, and his tribute resonated with countless pet lovers who understand the irreplaceable space a pet holds in one's life. In a world where sporting headlines often focus on scores and records, Iyer’s emotional farewell reminded fans of the human stories behind their heroes, stories filled with love, loss, and the quiet, enduring connections that define us.