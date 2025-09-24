PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Pakistan Hold Nerve To Storm To 5-Wicket Win In Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka On The Brink

Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat added 58. | (Credits: X)

Pakistan national cricket team managed to hold their nerves and pick up an crucial win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a modest 134, Pakistan experienced several nervy moments but Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat managed to get their side over the line, thereby leaving Sri Lanka with a massive task.

With the match being a must-win for both sides, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. The Men in Green pegged the Island nation back in the first three overs itself as Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed both Kusal Mendis (0) and Pathum Nissanka (8) cheaply. Mendis notably perished for a golden duck. Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals without sustaining the momentum, given their poor choice of strokes.

The onus was on Kamindu Mendis, who made 50 but consumed 44 deliveries for the same as Pakistan bowled brilliantly at the death too. Afridi emerged as pick of the bowlers for the Men in Green with outstanding figures of 4-0-28-3, while Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat snared two apiece. Abrar Ahmed finished with one.

Sri Lanka break open the contest after breezy opening stand

With only 134 runs to get, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman got off the blocks reasonably quickly, adding 45 in 5.3 overs. But the Lankans came back, thanks to Maheesh Theekshana, who dismissed Farhan (24) and Zaman (17). Saim Ayub (2) and Salman Agha (5) were undone by the wily Wanindu Hasaranga for single-figure scores.

Pakistan slid to 80/5 after Dushmantha Chameera castled Mohammad Haris, breaking another promising partnership. But Sri Lanka couldn't regain the control when the game was hanging by the thread as Nawaz and Talat latched on to anything loose.

Nawaz finished the match with a six with two overs to spare as his partnership with Talat stood at an unbroken 58 off 41 balls.