 PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Pakistan Hold Nerve To Storm To 5-Wicket Win In Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka On The Brink
Pakistan national cricket team managed to hold their nerves and pick up an crucial win over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a modest 134, Pakistan experienced several nervy moments but Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat managed to get their side over the line, thereby leaving Sri Lanka with a massive task.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat added 58. | (Credits: X)

With only 134 runs to get, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman got off the blocks reasonably quickly, adding 45 in 5.3 overs. But the Lankans came back, thanks to Maheesh Theekshana, who dismissed Farhan (24) and Zaman (17). Saim Ayub (2) and Salman Agha (5) were undone by the wily Wanindu Hasaranga for single-figure scores.

Pakistan slid to 80/5 after Dushmantha Chameera castled Mohammad Haris, breaking another promising partnership. But Sri Lanka couldn't regain the control when the game was hanging by the thread as Nawaz and Talat latched on to anything loose.

Nawaz finished the match with a six with two overs to spare as his partnership with Talat stood at an unbroken 58 off 41 balls.

