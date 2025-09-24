 Sportvot x FPJ: Spartans Crowned Champions Of Prime Fantasy League Season 7
The Prime Fantasy League Season 7 unfolded on 21st September 2025 at the Ileseum Club, Navi Mumbai, delivering an action-packed finale in table tennis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 04:07 AM IST
In the first semi-final, the Spartans put up a commanding performance against the Ninjas, sealing the match in straight games with scores of 21-14, 21-17, 21-8. Their consistency and aggressive play ensured them the first ticket to the final.

The second semi-final saw the Yodhas dominate King Kong, registering a clinical win with game scores of 21-16, 21-12, 21-10. The Yodhas’ all-round display earned them a well-deserved place in the grand final.The final clash between the Spartans and Yodhas proved to be the highlight of the tournament.

The Spartans stormed ahead by taking the first two games 21-13 and 21-15. The Yodhas fought back in the third, edging it 21-17, but the Spartans held their nerves and clinched the title, emerging as the champions of Prime Fantasy League Season 7.

