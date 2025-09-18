MSSA Football: Chatrabhuj Narsee Registers 14-0 Win

Representational pic |

Chatrabhuj Narsee (Kandivali) led the way with a 14-0 win against Universal Ghatkopar in the Dream Sports MSSA Boys U16 Ahmad Sailor Knock-out Tournament, held at the Wings Sports Centre in Bandra on Thursday. Rudransh Sharma scored a hat-trick while Soham D'Mello, Sakshum Madhani, Anique Pirzada, Ayan Bahri, Aayan Niwas, and Aadya Maheshwari all got on the scoresheet.

Cambridge ICSE (Kandivali) secured a 2-0 win over Thakur Vidyamandir (Kandivali) with goals from Dhruv Gusain and Lavya Heramani. Universal (Dahisar) also edged past Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) with Dhruv Amola scoring the only goal of the game. Don Bosco (Borivali) registered a 3-0 win against BJPC School courtesy a brace from Saumil Wadgaonkar and a goal from Reenesh Kotian.

Meanwhile, St. Stanislaus (Bandra) cruised past Rustomjee Cambridge International with Rohan Prajapati scoring twice and Rudra Tambe adding one. After a 0-0 stalemate at full time, Bombay Scottish, Mahim, got over the line against Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) in a penalty shootout. Daksh Garg, Ayden D’Souza, Spash Shukla, and Rohan Mehta converted from the spot for Bombay Scottish to help them progress to the next round.

Results

Boys U16 Ahmad Sailor Boys U16 Knock-out Tournament:

St. Stanislaus (Bandra) (Rohan Prajapati 2, Rudra Tambe) 3 Beat Rustomjee Cambridge Int. (Dahisar) 0.

Don Bosco School (Borivali) (Saumil Wadgaonkar 2, Reenesh Kotian) 3 Beat BJPC School (Charni Road) 0.

Universal (Dahisar) (Dhruv Amola) 1 Beat Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) 0.

Chatrabhuj Narsee (Kandivali) 14 (Rudransh Sharma 3, Soham D'Mello 2, Sakshum Madhani 2, Anique Pirzada 2, Ayan Bahri 2, Aayan Niwas 2, Aadya Maheshwari) Beat Universal Ghatkopar 0.

Cambridge ICSE (Kandivali) (Dhruv Gusain, Lavya Heramani) 2 Beat Thakur Vidyamandir (Kandivali) 0.

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) (Daksh Garg, Ayden D’Souza, Spash Shukla, Rohan Mehta) (4) Beat via penalty shootout Cathedral and John Connon (Fort) (Rian Uniyal, Arham Agarwal) (2). Full Time score 0-0.