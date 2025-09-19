 'I Have Become Like Rohit': Suryakumar Yadav's Hilarious Mix-Up At Toss Goes Viral As He Forgets Player's Name During IND Vs OMA Match; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Image: Sony LIV/ rushiii_12/X

In a spirited prelude to their clash with Oman, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bat first, prompting a thunderous cheer from the crowd. Opposing captain Jatinder Singh had called heads, but the coin came up tails, giving Suryakumar the advantage at the toss.

Opting to bat, Suryakumar explained the logic behind the decision, highlighting that India hasn’t had the opportunity to set a total yet in the tournament.

In a light-hearted moment during the toss presentation, Suryakumar mentioned there were two changes to the playing XI, including Harshit Rana, but couldn’t recall the second player's name, joking, “I’ve become like Rohit.” The self-deprecating humour won laughs and reinforced the relaxed yet focused mood in the Indian camp.

