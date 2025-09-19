 IND vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Opts To Bat First In Abu Dhabi, Harshit Rana & Arshdeep Singh Drafted In
IND vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss & Opts To Bat First In Abu Dhabi, Harshit Rana & Arshdeep Singh Drafted In

Before another showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan, Team India will face Oman in Abu Dhabi in their final group match of Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue, who have been in rampant form, will start as overwhelming favourites against Oman, and will look to rally further in their title defence.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Team India vs Oman. | (Image Credits: X)

Updates:

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has won what was an entertaining toss against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 35-year-old opted to bat first, citing the need for their players to have some time in the middle. He announced two changes, bringing in Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh for Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

Before another showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan, Team India will face Oman in Abu Dhabi in their final group match of Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue, who have been in rampant form, will start as overwhelming favourites against Oman, and will look to rally further in their title defence.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have been flawless against UAE and arch-rivals Pakistan, beating them by nine wickets and seven wickets, respectively. India also handled the pressure of the high-voltage game against Pakistan in Dubai across facets to outplay them comprehensively. But the Men in Blue may want to give their batters more time out in the middle after their bowling unit did short work of their oppositions in the first two matches.

Oman, meanwhile, have gone on to lose to Pakistan and UAE, to be eliminated out of the tournament. Although they are highly unlikely to beat a mighty Indian side, Oman would be determined to at least put in a fight to stand a chance of participating in the future Asia Cup tournaments.

Notably, this is also the first time that India and Oman will face one another in any international cricket match.

India and Oman Asia Cup 2025 squads:

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Oman squad: Jatinder Singh (capt), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava.

