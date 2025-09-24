Video: Shreyas Iyer Meets Bollywood Star Ibrahim Ali Khan At Mumbai Airport Amid Team India Star's Desire To Take Break From Red-Ball Cricket

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shreyas Iyer. | (Credits: X)

Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer was seen embracing Bollywood star Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of veteran actor Saif Ali Khan at the Mumbai International Airport. A video of the same surfaced on social media as it emerged on the backdrop of Iyer reportedly writing to BCCI about wanting a break from red-ball cricket.

Iyer, who withdrew from the second four-day Test against Australia in Lucknow, for which he was named captain, has written to the BCCI to allow him some break from red-ball cricket to reset his fitness regimen. According to Cricbuzz the right-handed batter has submitted a request to the BCCI and also spoke with chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

The report from Cricbuzz claimed that Iyer felt a discomfort during the Duleep Trophy fixture when he plied his trade for the West Zone earlier this month. After facing a similar issue during the Australia A game last week, he spoke to the physios and coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar before leaving for Mumbai. A source of Cricbuzz claimed, "He is only seeking a break. After working on his fitness, he will reset his red-ball career and come back stronger."

Shreyas Iyer had scored a hundred on his Test debut

The Mumbai-born cricketer, who last played a Test in February 2024, made a hundred on his debut in red-ball cricket for India, making 105 against New Zealand in 2021. His struggles against short-ball deliveries and the inability to play long innings means Iyer has played only 14 Tests since making his first appearance.

Nevertheless, the star cricketer is an automatic choice when it comes to white-ball cricket, especially ODIs and will be included in the three-game series in Australia in October. It may not be a surprise if Iyer is included in the T20I squad too.