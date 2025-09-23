Shreyas Iyer No Longer Part Of India A Team, Leaves Captaincy Hours Before 2nd Match Against Australia A: Report

Image: X

A surprising turn of event Shreyas Iyer left India A captaincy ahead of Day 1 of the India A vs Australia second first-class match. Following Iyer's last-minute exit from the team, the management named Dhruv Jurel as the India A captain. While Iyer or the team management didn't reveal the exact reason behind his sudden departure, it has been reported that the reason was a 'personal' one.

Why did Shreyas Iyer leave India A Team?

According to a Times of India report, a source revealed the reason behind Iyer leaving the series midway. The source said, "Yes, Shreyas is taking a break and has returned to Mumbai. He has informed the selectors that he won't be able to play in the second four-day match against Australia A. However, he remains in fray for a spot in the middle-order when the selectors meet to pick the squad for the West Indies series,"

Iyer captained India A in the first match against Australia A, in which he scored 8 and 13 runs respectively. The middle-order batter also became a victim of a poor umpiring call against spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

Will Shreyas Iyer get picked for India vs West Indies Test series?

Iyer has been working hard to become a mainstay of the team in all three formats. While he has been a constant feature in the ODI setup, Iyer has found it difficult to make a place in the Test and T20I formats. Iyer played a central role in the Champions Trophy triumph last year.

The Mumbai cricketer wasn't a part of the Indian team on the tour of England, nor was he picked for the Asia Cup 2025 assignment, in the T20I format. It now remains to be seen if he will be picked for the series against West Indies.