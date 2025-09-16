 'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna

'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna

With the West Indies series coming up, this series is seen as the dress rehearsal for new players to make a mark in red-ball cricket, while the experienced ones are looking to knock on selectors' doors for a place in the Indian Test team.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Sheryas Iyer is back on the field leading India A in an unofficial test match against Australia A on Tuesday, September 16. However, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is not broadcasting the ongoing unofficial Test in Lucknow. BCCI, being the richest cricketing body, was expected to live-stream the match with big names taking the field.

With the West Indies series coming up, this series is seen as the dress rehearsal to not only make a mark in red-ball cricket but also push for a place in the Indian team. The fans are now forced to rely only on score updates as a result of which they expressed their anger on social media.

Fans react to no live streaming of India A vs Australia A unofficial Test

Iyer last played a Test for India in February 2024, against England in Visakhapatnam. This is an opportunity for him to present his case for the two-match Test series at home against West Indies, which starts on October 2.

FPJ Shorts
Apollo Tyres Set To Be Team India's New Jersey Sponsor Amid Dream 11 Exit: Reports
Apollo Tyres Set To Be Team India's New Jersey Sponsor Amid Dream 11 Exit: Reports
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-485 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-485 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!
Raj Kundra Names Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia During Questioning By EOW In Alleged ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Raj Kundra Names Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia During Questioning By EOW In Alleged ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Delhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Seeks Bail, Says Incident Was Accidental
Delhi BMW Accident Case: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur Seeks Bail, Says Incident Was Accidental

A day before the match, India-A coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar praised Iyer and said that he is in a good mindset. He said, "Shreyas Iyer is ready. He is a good player in all formats. His mindset is clear. He has also scored a century in test cricket. This is a big opportunity for the players. They will gain international experience. Most of these players have played the Duleep Trophy match,"

Australia A make strong start

After a rain delay, the start of the play on Day 1 Australia A won the toss and opted to bat against India A. The visitors were 205/2 at the time of writing.

After a 198 run stand by Australian openers Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway, India finally got their breakthrough post tea. Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar on his India A debut, got the wicket of Campbell Kellaway, who departed for 88 caught by Tanush Kotian. Skipper Nathan Mcsweeney was trapped leg before wicket for just 1 run by Hardh Dubey

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apollo Tyres Set To Be Team India's New Jersey Sponsor Amid Dream 11 Exit: Reports

Apollo Tyres Set To Be Team India's New Jersey Sponsor Amid Dream 11 Exit: Reports

'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer,...

'Gareeb BCCI': Fans Upset Over Non-Streaming Of India-A vs Australia-A Match Featuring Shreyas Iyer,...

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Derogatory Remarks Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Post...

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf Makes Derogatory Remarks Against India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Post...

'Bachpan Se Mere Saath Attachment Thi': Shubman Gill Praised By Abhishek Sharma's Father As Team...

'Bachpan Se Mere Saath Attachment Thi': Shubman Gill Praised By Abhishek Sharma's Father As Team...

'Cricket Ka Maqsad Kuch Aur Hai': After Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-Ul-Haq Rants About Team India Over...

'Cricket Ka Maqsad Kuch Aur Hai': After Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-Ul-Haq Rants About Team India Over...