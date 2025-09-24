'Tiger Kaun?': Shaheen Shah Afridi Puzzled By Reporter's Reference For Bangladesh Team Ahead Of PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video

Shaheen Shah Afridi. | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi asked 'Tiger Kaun' to a reporter while speaking during the presser ahead of their decisive Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game against Bangladesh on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium. A video of the same surfaced on social media when the reporter referred to Bangladesh as 'Tigers', which is their nickname.

Pakistan kept themselves alive in the running for the final of Asia Cup 2025 by overcoming Sri Lanka in a nervy finish on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. Depending upon Bangladesh's result against India in Dubai on Wednesday, the Super 4 contest vs Pakistan could be a virtual semi-final.

Watch the below video as Shaheen asks:

"Tiger kaun?" (Who Tiger?)