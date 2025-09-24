Ishant Sharma Speaks About Pressure Pakistan Team Faces On Daily Basis, Says 'I Feel Bad for Them'

Over the past few years, India's domination over Pakistan has increased significantly. India, with unlimited talent at their disposal, can field a quality team for every format. However, Pakistan are finding it difficult to put together even one playing XI that can contend for the top honours on the international scene,

India has already demonstrated their dominance in the Asia Cup 2025 by crushing Pakistan twice, once in the group stage and once in the Super 4s. India's veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, has begun to "feel bad for them" after witnessing Pakistan cricket fall so far behind.

Ishant Sharma on difference between India and Pakistan teams

During an interview with Raj Shamani, Ishant opened up about the difference between both teams and the 'pressure' Pakistan has to face on a daily basis, especially from their own fans.

He said,"Pakistan already have so much pressure on them, how will they handle more from us? If you look at the matches, their fans in the crowd are always shouting behind them from the stands. Actually, sometimes I feel bad for them,"

"The pressure will be high (during an India vs Pakistan match), but that was more during the time when they had great players like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq, Afridi... these were great players. The kind of talent, exposure, and infrastructure we have, they are not even close," he added.

How have pakistan fared against India in recent matches?

India and Pakistan can potentially face each other for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025. In the earlier two matches, The Men in Blue trashed their arch rivals pretty comfortably in the group stage and Super 4 contest.

After the win in the Super 4 stage, Suryakumar Yadav said that Salman Agha's side can no longer be considered his team's 'rivals', considering the monumental statistical difference between the two teams in head-to-head battles.