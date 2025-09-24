Asia Cup 2025 Final Qualification Scenario: How Can India & Bangladesh Reach The Final Two From Super 4?

Image: Bangladesh cricket/BCCI/X

The Asia Cup 2025 tournament has reached the business end with three matches left to decide which twoi teams will stand the chance to battle for trophy on Sunday, September 28. India, the defending champions are currently the hot favourite to reach the final and defend the title while Bangladesh have destiny in theuir own hands. Check out the scenarios under which India & Bangladesh can qualify for the final.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How can India qualify for the final?

India are crusing in the tournament and have the best net run rate and two matches still remaining. A victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday would virtually ensure their spot in the final. With superior Net Run Rate India will have the edege over Bangaldesh and Pakistan in case of potential tie scenarios. Even a defeat wouldn’t eliminate India, and they would just need to win against Sri Lanka to ensure their spot in the final.

How can Bangladesh qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final?

Bangladesh face the unique scheduling as they will be playing two matches in 24 hours and that too against India and Pakistan. If they win against India, they strengthen their chances to be in the final of the tournament but are not guaranteed a place in final two given the fact that they have the worst net run rate of the three contenders. To stand a chance of battling for the trophy, Bangladesh need to win big against India and then ensure that Pakistan don’t go over their net run rate even if they are defeated. However, if they take the Loss against India, they get engaged in a do-or-die battle against Pakistan.