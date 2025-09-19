Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Dismissed Cheaply By Shah Faisal, Off-Stump Uprooted In IND vs OMA Match; Video

Shubman Gill's off-stump was uprooted. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India batter Shubman Gill perished cheaply in what was a promising opportunity to get some runs under his belt ahead of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2025. With left-arm pacer Shah Faisal pitching the ball up and curving in, Gill played down the wrong line and saw his off-stump uprooted out of the ground, prompting the bowler to roar.

The dismissal occurred only in the second over of the innings as Faisal pitched the ball up. The Indian Test captain, who had cracked a boundary by bisecting the gap perfectly against left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed in the opening over, failed to read the length correctly and saw his off-stump uprooted.

Watch the below video as Gill was dismissed for 5:

Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss and opted to bat first in Abu Dhabi

Earlier, Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had won what was an entertaining toss against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 35-year-old opted to bat first, citing the need for their players to have some time in the middle. He announced two changes, bringing in Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh for Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

The Men in Blue have already reached the Super 4 stage, having beaten UAE and Pakistan comfortably in their first two matches. The other two teams in the Super 4 round are Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - both of whom will open the Super 4 stage in Dubai on September 20, Sunday.