 MSSA Football: Thakur Public School Star Arnav Singh's Brilliance Eclipsed by Final Miss
Breathtaking late equaliser in the Ahmad Sailor final against Bombay Scottish marred by lame kick in tie-breaker

Irfan HajiUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 08:24 PM IST
Thakur Public School skipper Apurva Sahani and star player Arnav Singh near the trophy with teammates. |

It was a terrific tournament for Arnav Singh leading Thakur Public School, Kandivali to first ever final in any Boys Under 16 MSSA Football tournament. He had saved the best for the final and produced left footed magic in the last minute of the game to push the match into the tie-breaker. However, it was not his day entirely as he produced a weak shot in the shootouts to allow the Bombay Scottish, Mahim gain advantage and ultimately win the Boys Under-16 Ahmad Sailor Inter-School Football tournament.

But this can happen to even great International players at the best level and Arnav displayed the promise he has. He along with his skipper Apurva Sahani and other few players was the shining light in the tournament to help their school create history.

“It was a great effort from the team and what a comeback it was. Arnav gave his all and took the game into shootouts. He has been our main player and represented the Maharashtra U-15 team recently in the Dr. DC Roy Trophy in Punjab. He also plays for Mumbai City junior team. He has been with the school team from around six years and despite being in the 10th grade he came and played his heart out.,” said Thakur Public School coach Prasad Bhosale.

