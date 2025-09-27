MSSA Football: Bombay Scottish Mahim Lift Ahmad Sailor Trophy

Bombay Scottish, Mahim boys celebrate with the MSSA Ahmad Sailor trophy at Wings Sports Centre, Bandra on Saturday. |

Bombay Scottish successfully defended their title in the Boys Under-16 Ahmad Sailor Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football tournament. The Mahim School endured a brilliant fight back from Thakur Public School, Kandivali to win 4-3 via tie-breaker in the final at Wings Sports Centre Bandra West on Saturday. Scottish School were cruising along through an early goal from Sparsh Shvkaz before Arnav Singh scored in the last minute (40th) to make it 1-1 and take the game into penalties.

After a delayed start due to rains, Thakur maintained their defensive strategy with a four-member back line but Scottish boys started pressing from the start and created relentless pressure. Scottish School striker Ethan Deniz had the first goal but Thakur goalkeeper was alert to defend the citadel. They had their moment in the 10th minute when skipper Hridhay Harja curled in a left-footed free-kick inside the box near the sideline. The ball deflected from a Thakur School defender to his goalkeeper who failed to grab it cleanly and found Sparsh in clear position to slot home for 1-0 lead. Thakur started to attack, pushing Scottish on the defense however they couldn’t create a clear chance in the first half. Despite brisk moments from Arnav and skipper Apurva Sahani they couldn’t get a freehold due to tight markings.

The Scottish boys created an early chance after a change of ends but missed it. Thakur were desperate to find an equaliser but Scottish defense remained resolute to defy attacks. With both sides players getting tired in the second half there was some cagey play until Thakur got a free kick in a dangerous position but the powerful shot from around 25 yards was well over.

The Mahim School besides tight defending also counterattacked whenever they got the chance and Rohan Mehta’s long range shot was well disguised by Thakur goalie. Just when it seemed Bombay Scottish would take the trophy home easily, Thakur’s star player Arnav provided a moment of brilliance in the last minute to switch position and launch a rasping left-footer from some distance to catch the Scottish goalkeeper out of position and see the ball sail in the net. The last gasp goal brought life in the game but soon the referee blew the final whistle to signal the match could be settled in the shootouts.

For Thakur School Apurva took charge in the goal and he created a flutter with his movements on goal line to produce a weak straight shot from Scottish Daksh Garg and stop it efficiently. But Thakur couldn’t build on it as Arsh Shetty shot wide towards left. Rohan Mehta scored powerfully to find the centre of the net. Thakur’s No 8 Rishant Jain found the left corner to level the tie-breaker score 1-1. Sparsh made no mistake with a top center volley to put Scottish ahead again. Arnav, who had a great game, came up with a weak shot in the shoot-out which was stopped by the goalie towards his right and handed Scottish 2-1 advantage.

Thakur goalkeeper Apurva almost repeated semifinal heroics but the save was half hearted as it sailed slowly into net to give Sanat Shetty a sigh of relief. With 3-1 ahead, pressure was on skipper Apurva, who stepped out to take penalty and calmly found the left top corner to keep Thakur in the game. Hridhay shot well wide but under pressure Thakur striker Aadi Tembulkar also shot wide to concede the game.

“We had played them earlier in the season in CISCE football tournament in Bhiwandi. We knew who there key players are and had planned accordingly. We attacked first and after they scored and intensified attacks to push us back. We relied on counter attacks and everything was going according to the plan until Arnav changed position and scored for them in the last minute,” said Scottish coach, Abdullah Ansari.

“We had played in the tie-breaker before and were confident to get over the line. It has been a great performance by the boys. We won the Ahmad Sailor Trophy last year also and were runners up in Division I in last season. So, we have maintained the performance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Campion School bagged the third spot after beating St. Stanislaus Bandra 2-0 on Saturday. Vivaan Kawad and Abner Rodrigues scored for Campion.