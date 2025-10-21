'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I Series; Check Photos

Abhishek Sharma. | (Image Credits: Instagram)

Team India's explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma was seen seeking blessings at the holy place of Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of the T20I series in Australia, beginning on October 29. The left-handed batter has uploaded a few pictures of himself from the Golden Temple on Instagram and captioned the post 'Shukar'.

The 25-year-old was in ominous form during Asia Cup 2025, hitting 314 in seven innings, averaging well over 40 and maintaining a strike rate of over 150. He punished Pakistan on multiple occasions and although he missed out on the final, it didn't stop the Men in Blue from lifting the Asia Cup for a record ninth time.

Watch the below pictures shared on Instagram by Abhishek Sharma:

"Abhishek Sharma is in the form of the life" - AB de Villiers sends warning to Australia ahead of T20I series

With the southpaw set to play his first international game in Australia, Proteas legend AB de Villiers expects fireworks from the youngster. Speaking on his YouTube channel recently, De Villiers claimed:

"Abhishek Sharma is in the form of the life, some are saying he is the best opening batter in the world right now in this format. Will be great to see what he can get over there in Australia. I think he will enjoy the conditions because there’s quite a bit of bounce. He likes freeing up his arms over the off-side, opening up the blade, covering the point to third man boundary, hitting sixes over there. He can also clear up or open up the leg side as well. All round player, fantastic batter to watch."

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.