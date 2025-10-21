 'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I Series; Check Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I Series; Check Photos

'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I Series; Check Photos

Team India's explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma was seen seeking blessings at the holy place of Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of the T20I series in Australia next week. The left-handed batter has uploaded a few pictures of himself from the Golden Temple on Instagram and captioned the post 'Shukar'.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Sharma. | (Image Credits: Instagram)

Team India's explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma was seen seeking blessings at the holy place of Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of the T20I series in Australia, beginning on October 29. The left-handed batter has uploaded a few pictures of himself from the Golden Temple on Instagram and captioned the post 'Shukar'.

Read Also
'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND...
article-image

The 25-year-old was in ominous form during Asia Cup 2025, hitting 314 in seven innings, averaging well over 40 and maintaining a strike rate of over 150. He punished Pakistan on multiple occasions and although he missed out on the final, it didn't stop the Men in Blue from lifting the Asia Cup for a record ninth time.

Watch the below pictures shared on Instagram by Abhishek Sharma:

"Abhishek Sharma is in the form of the life" - AB de Villiers sends warning to Australia ahead of T20I series

FPJ Shorts
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Cash, Liquor & Drugs Worth Over ₹71 Crore Seized Since Poll Announcement
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Cash, Liquor & Drugs Worth Over ₹71 Crore Seized Since Poll Announcement

With the southpaw set to play his first international game in Australia, Proteas legend AB de Villiers expects fireworks from the youngster. Speaking on his YouTube channel recently, De Villiers claimed:

"Abhishek Sharma is in the form of the life, some are saying he is the best opening batter in the world right now in this format. Will be great to see what he can get over there in Australia. I think he will enjoy the conditions because there’s quite a bit of bounce. He likes freeing up his arms over the off-side, opening up the blade, covering the point to third man boundary, hitting sixes over there. He can also clear up or open up the leg side as well. All round player, fantastic batter to watch."

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daniel Naroditsky Death: What Was The American Chess Grandmaster's Net Worth?

Daniel Naroditsky Death: What Was The American Chess Grandmaster's Net Worth?

Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid...

Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid...

'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I...

'Shukar': Abhishek Sharma Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple In Amritsar Ahead Of IND vs AUS T20I...

Pro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U...

Pro Kabaddi League Plunged In Grief As Jaipur Pink Panthers Assistant Manager Vedant Devadiga & U...

'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND...

'Diwali Toh Aa Gayi, Par Pataakhe...': Arshdeep Singh's Reel With Kuldeep Yadav Viral Ahead Of IND...