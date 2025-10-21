 Mohammad Rizwan Stripped Of Pakistan ODI Captaincy For Openly Supporting Palestine, Claims Rashid Latif - VIDEO
Former Pakistan keeper-batter Rashid Latif has suggested a shocking reason behind removing Mohammad Rizwan as the ODI captain ahead of the home series against South Africa. Latif went on to claim that raising Palestine's flag has led to Rizwan's removal from the role.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
Rashid Latif and Mohammad Rizwan. | (Credits: X)

Rizwan, who replaced Babar Azam in the role, started his tenure in promising fashion, helping the Men in Green register ODI series wins in Australia and South Africa. However, the keeper-batter's stocks have fallen following Pakistan's group-stage exit in Champions Trophy 2025, followed by a landmark ODI series defeat to the West Indies.

Rizwan had notably dedicated his innings of 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka to Palestine amid their conflict with Israel.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Latif said:

"Usne Palestine ka jhanda kya utha liya aap usko kaptaani se hata doge kya? Yeh mindset aa gaya hai ki ek non-Islamic captain banana hai Islamic country ke liye. Yeh Mike Hesson ne laaya hai. Usko yeh culture pasand nahin aata hoga dressing room mein.)

(If he picked up Palestine's flag, would you remove him from captaincy? This mindset has become prevalent that a non-Islamic captain will be appointed to an Islamic country. Mike Hesson instilled this. He must not like this discussion in the dressing room. Why don't these people understand? His team consists of only 5-6 people. He would want this culture to end in the dressing room)

Shaheen Shah Afridi has previously captained Pakistan in T20Is

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed captain of the ODI side for the series against South Africa, beginning on November 4. The selectors are yet to announce the squad for the 50-overs rubber.

According to media reports, the decision to appoint Afridi as captain was finalised in a meeting with coach Hesson, Director of High Performance Aqib Javed and members of selection committee. The left-arm pacer has captained the national side in five T20Is but winning only one.

