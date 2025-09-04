Video: Jannik Sinner's Thunderous Forehand Prompts Resigned Reaction From Lorenzo Musetti In US Open 2025 Quarter-Final

Lorenzo Musetti's reaction captured atttention. | (Credits: X)

Italian Tennis star Jannik Sinner's thunderous forehand left his counterpart Lorenzo Musetti with no chance of returning it during the US Open 2025 quarter-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Musetti made a resigned gesture and let the ball pass by as the spectators loudly cheered for Sinner, who continued his ascendancy in the match.

The incident occurred in the third and what proved to be the final set of the high-octane quarter-final. Both Italian players had a lengthy rally but it culminated in Sinner coming out in top as his powerful forehand no chance at returning the ball. The 24-year-old reigning Wimbledon winner emerged victorious comfortably to progress to the semi-final.

"We know each other very well" - Jannik Sinner on Lorenzo Musetti

After the match, the US Open top seed reflected that he was satisfied with his performance against someone whom he knows quite well. He stated, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"We know each other very well. We're from the same country, there's so many Italian players in the draw, so it's nice to play here. Obviously playing Davis Cup together and stuff like this you have to take the friendship away, but when you shake hands everything is fine. From my point of view it was a great performance, very solid."

The 24-year-old will face Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in the semi-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Auger Aliassime overcame Australia's Alex de Minaur in the semi-final in a competitive five-set fixture. Sinner had defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final of Wimbledon 2025, extracting the revenge of the defeat of French Open 2025.

Although Alcaraz faces the stiff challenge of Djokovic in the semi-final, the Spainard will back himself to emerge triumphant based on the 38-year-old's patchy form of late. Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slams, has struggled to cross the semi-final hurdle on the last two occasions.