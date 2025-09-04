US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner's Team Engage In Playful Fight Before Quarter-Final Clash vs Lorenzo Musetti; Video

Jannik Sinner seen fighting playfully around with his coaching staff. | (Image Credits: X)

Italian Tennis star Jannik Sinner and his coaching staff was seen goofing around with one another before his US Open 2025 quarter-final against Lorenzo Musetti at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. A couple of his coaching staff members were playfully fighting against one another as Sinner also joined in the fun in a video that emerged on social media.

Sinner, 24, faced his Italian counterpart Musetti and brought his A-game, defeating him in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to progress to the semi-final. In the process, the youngster has joined Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger Aliassime in the semi-final.

"We know each other very well" - Jannik Sinner on Lorenzo Musetti

After the match, the US Open top seed reflected that he was satisfied with his performance against someone whom he knows quite well. He stated, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"We know each other very well. We're from the same country, there's so many Italian players in the draw, so it's nice to play here. Obviously playing Davis Cup together and stuff like this you have to take the friendship away, but when you shake hands everything is fine. From my point of view it was a great performance, very solid."

The 24-year-old will face Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in the semi-final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Auger Aliassime overcame Australia's Alex de Minaur in the semi-final in a competitive five-set fixture. Sinner had defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final of Wimbledon 2025, extracting the revenge of the defeat of French Open 2025.

Although Alcaraz faces the stiff challenge of Djokovic in the semi-final, the Spainard will back himself to emerge triumphant based on the 38-year-old's patchy form of late. Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slams, has struggled to cross the semi-final hurdle on the last two occasions.