 'Shocked & Saddened': IOA President P.T. Usha Offers Condolences As Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passes Away In Plane Crash
P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, expressed sorrow over Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s sudden death, offering condolences to his family and supporters. Pawar died Wednesday morning when the small aircraft he was in crashed while landing in Baramati. Up to five people were on board, all of whom tragically lost their lives, with emergency services responding to the scene.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: Ajit Pawar/PT Usha/Instagram/X

P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association, expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on X, writing, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden passing away of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Shri. Ajit Pawar ji. His absence will be felt in sports. My heartfelt condolences with his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday morning when the small aircraft he was traveling in crashed while attempting to land in Baramati. Reports stated that up to five people were on board, all of whom tragically lost their lives. The plane reportedly went down in an open field, and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Apart from his political career, Pawar has contributed significantly to sports administration in the state. P.T. Usha’s message highlighted the impact of his loss on the sporting community, reflecting the respect he commanded beyond politics.

The sudden tragedy has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and the nation, with condolences pouring in from leaders, sports personalities, and citizens alike.

